3.1 earthquake strikes near Mammoth Lakes
A shallow magnitude 3.1 earthquake was reported Tuesday evening 14 miles from Mammoth Lakes, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The temblor occurred at 6:53 p.m. at a depth of 2.5 miles.
