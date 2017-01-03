What's next? Scientists discuss Nevada earthquake swarm

The strongest quakes rattled Hawthorne , Nevada at 5.7-magnitude and 5.6-magnitude between 12:15 and 1:15 a.m. John Rundel, a dignified physics and earth sciences professor at UC Davis, and geologist Tim McCrink with the California Geological Survey broke down the earthquakes in depth for KCRA. "If they occurred in an urban area we would have expected some damage.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCRA-TV Sacramento.