Town Council Mulls Multi-Use Facility...

Town Council Mulls Multi-Use Facility; Public Invited, Dec. 21

Monday Dec 19

On Wednesday, Dec. 21, at the regular meeting of the Mammoth Lakes Town Council, Town staff will host an opportunity for the Town Council to discuss the proposed Multi-Use Facilities at Mammoth Creek Park West. The public is invited.

