Tips for Visiting Mammoth over Christmas Holiday

The Town of Mammoth Lakes has a few tips and some information about things to do if you are visiting the town this Christmas Holiday: The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is reminding citizens that there is no street parking from November 1 through April 30. Skate with Santa tonight at the Mammoth Ice Rink! Santa is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 pm and will stay for photos and skating through 8 pm until he loads up his sleigh and heads to the North Pole. The Mammoth Ice Rink is OPEN for the Holidays! Skate from 12-3pm, 3:30-6:30pm or 7-10pm this holiday season at the Mammoth Ice Rink.

