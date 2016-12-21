Tips for Visiting Mammoth over Christmas Holiday
The Town of Mammoth Lakes has a few tips and some information about things to do if you are visiting the town this Christmas Holiday: The Mammoth Lakes Police Department is reminding citizens that there is no street parking from November 1 through April 30. Skate with Santa tonight at the Mammoth Ice Rink! Santa is scheduled to arrive at 5:30 pm and will stay for photos and skating through 8 pm until he loads up his sleigh and heads to the North Pole. The Mammoth Ice Rink is OPEN for the Holidays! Skate from 12-3pm, 3:30-6:30pm or 7-10pm this holiday season at the Mammoth Ice Rink.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC