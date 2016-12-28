Northern California, Nevada Rocked By...

Northern California, Nevada Rocked By Series Of Earthquakes Wednesday

Next Story Prev Story
11 hrs ago Read more: Sfist

Residents of both California and Nevada were awakened early Wednesday by a series of 5.5-5.7 magnitude earthquakes that struck in a remote area near Lake Tahoe. The US Geological Survey reports that the first quake struck at 12:18 PT this morning near Hawthorne, Nevada, in an area about 70 miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Hike to Badger Pass Dec 20 MikeM 1
Christina vela Dec 18 Josh pecker 1
News Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u... Sep '16 YouDidntBuildThat 1
ride needed Aug '16 steve 1
Hit & Run 7.10.16 Jul '16 Lala525 1
News American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15) Jun '15 positronium 3
News What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15) Apr '15 watchout 1
See all Mammoth Lakes Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now

Mammoth Lakes Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Mammoth Lakes Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Bill Clinton
  5. South Korea
  1. Health Care
  2. Wall Street
  3. Iran
  4. Iraq
  5. Afghanistan
 

Mammoth Lakes, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,925 • Total comments across all topics: 277,415,437

Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC