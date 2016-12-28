Northern California, Nevada Rocked By Series Of Earthquakes Wednesday
Residents of both California and Nevada were awakened early Wednesday by a series of 5.5-5.7 magnitude earthquakes that struck in a remote area near Lake Tahoe. The US Geological Survey reports that the first quake struck at 12:18 PT this morning near Hawthorne, Nevada, in an area about 70 miles from South Lake Tahoe, California.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sfist.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC