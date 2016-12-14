Earthquakes shake Sonoma County, Mammoth Lakes and Central Coast
Several earthquakes hit various parts of California in the last 12 hours, including a swarm of minor temblors in the Mammoth Lakes area and a 5.0 magnitude quake in Sonoma County. Mammoth Lakes, which has a history of seismic activity, recorded a 3.9 magnitude temblor Tuesday night that was followed by scores of aftershocks.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The San Diego Union-Tribune.
Add your comments below
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
Find what you want!
Search Mammoth Lakes Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC