Earthquakes close beloved California ghost town of Bodie

The three earthquakes that rattled western Nevada on Wednesday morning caused some damage to California's fragile Bodie State Historic Park , which will remain closed until Sunday while rangers repair and assess the safety of structures in the beloved gold-mining ghost town. The epicenter of the series of moderate earthquakes , ranging from magnitude 5.5 to 5.7, occurred between 12:18 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. about 14 miles northeast of Bodie, near the small town of Hawthorne, Nev., near the California border.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Contra Costa Times.