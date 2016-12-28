Earthquakes close beloved California ghost town of Bodie
The three earthquakes that rattled western Nevada on Wednesday morning caused some damage to California's fragile Bodie State Historic Park , which will remain closed until Sunday while rangers repair and assess the safety of structures in the beloved gold-mining ghost town. The epicenter of the series of moderate earthquakes , ranging from magnitude 5.5 to 5.7, occurred between 12:18 a.m. and 1:13 a.m. about 14 miles northeast of Bodie, near the small town of Hawthorne, Nev., near the California border.
