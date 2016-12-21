Bike, Ride, Walk, Downtown Workshops Next Week
The Town is working to develop a multi-modal bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and parking action plan to "get moving" on projects that will improve access throughout town and to our public lands. The action plan will include an implementation strategy including priority projects, "quick victory" early implementation projects, cost estimates, and funding mechanisms.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
