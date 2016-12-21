Bike, Ride, Walk, Downtown Workshops ...

Bike, Ride, Walk, Downtown Workshops Next Week

Friday Dec 2

The Town is working to develop a multi-modal bicycle, pedestrian, transit, and parking action plan to "get moving" on projects that will improve access throughout town and to our public lands. The action plan will include an implementation strategy including priority projects, "quick victory" early implementation projects, cost estimates, and funding mechanisms.

