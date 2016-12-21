Spirit of Giving Week underway; here's how to help
Expanding on past years' community-wide food, toy and clothing drives, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, The Village at Mammoth and community stakeholders are hosting the "Spirit of Giving Week" starting right now. The Spirit of Giving Week begn on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Town of Mammoth Lakes' tree lighting ceremony at The Village at Mammoth and concludes on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Footloose Sports parking lot with a bus stuffed with donations.
Mammoth Lakes Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Hike to Badger Pass
|Dec 20
|MikeM
|1
|Christina vela
|Dec 18
|Josh pecker
|1
|Photo of mystery newlyweds in Yosemite lights u...
|Sep '16
|YouDidntBuildThat
|1
|ride needed
|Aug '16
|steve
|1
|Hit & Run 7.10.16
|Jul '16
|Lala525
|1
|American OpinionA Plea to the Modern Reader (Jun '15)
|Jun '15
|positronium
|3
|What's ahead this weekend (Apr '15)
|Apr '15
|watchout
|1
