Spirit of Giving Week underway; here's how to help

Monday Nov 28 Read more: Mammoth Times & Eastern Sierra Times

Expanding on past years' community-wide food, toy and clothing drives, the Mammoth Lakes Chamber of Commerce, in partnership with the Parks and Recreation Department, The Village at Mammoth and community stakeholders are hosting the "Spirit of Giving Week" starting right now. The Spirit of Giving Week begn on Friday, Nov. 25 with the Town of Mammoth Lakes' tree lighting ceremony at The Village at Mammoth and concludes on Friday, Dec. 2 in the Footloose Sports parking lot with a bus stuffed with donations.

