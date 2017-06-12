Zach Schellenger Drafted by the Boston Red Sox
Schellenger becomes the first Seton Hall player selected in the 2017 Draft and the first Pirate pitcher selected since Conor Krauss was picked by the Cincinnati Reds in the 20th round of the 2014 Draft. Furthermore, he is the first Pirate chosen by the Red Sox since Steve Hayward in the 1993 draft.
