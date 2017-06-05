Taking SEPTA Regional Rail? Be prepar...

Taking SEPTA Regional Rail? Be prepared to wait

Wednesday May 17

SEPTA has announced all of its Regional Rail lines are experiencing delays of up to 45 minutes because of a problem with overhead wires near the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station. Instead, it's running shuttle bus service is operating between the Jenkintown-Wyncote Station and Fern Rock in both directions, to accommodate Elkins Park and Melrose Park passengers getting on and off between them.

