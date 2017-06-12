Malverns to link across the ocean

Malverns to link across the ocean

Friday May 19 Read more: Malvern Gazette

LINKS between Malvern and its namesake community in Pennsylvania, USA, have been strengthened with a visit from two residents of the UK town. Cora Weaver and Bruche Osborne, founders of the Malverns WorldWide project, have just returned from a six-day visit to the American town, during which they met civic leaders and exchanged gifts.

