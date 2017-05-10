List of 18 defendants, charges in Penn State hazing death
Eighteen members of the now-shuttered Beta Theta Pi fraternity at Penn State University face charges in connection with the Feb. 4 death of sophomore Timothy Piazza of Lebanon, New Jersey. Eight face the most serious charge of aggravated assault, a felony that carries a sentence of 10 to 20 years in prison.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KRON 4.
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Anybody remember the old roller skating rink Ma...
|18 hr
|Hmmmm
|1
|Acme Markets $55 Million Monopoly Game is RIGGED (Jan '14)
|Apr 29
|Danielle D ELIa
|66
|ACME Markets FIRES President Daniel Croce
|Apr 17
|James Perkins
|1
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Feb '17
|Linda Camac
|1
|Old Masters Public Golf Course
|Jan '17
|LindaC1953
|1
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec '16
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC