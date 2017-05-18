Fisher eyes NSA springtime sweep

The Radnor Hunt Races' $50,000 National Hunt Cup completes the spring schedule of National Steeplechase Association graded races, and champion trainer Jack Fisher will be shooting for a sweep with a triple-barreled entry on Saturday. The National Hunt Cup will be the featured hurdle race of the 87th annual Radnor Hunt Races at W. Burling Cocks Race Course in Malvern, Pa.

