Chester County Mom Still Missing After More Than a Month

Authorities and loved ones continue to search for a Chester County mother who has been missing for more than a month. Anna Bronislawa Maciejewska-Gould, 43, was last seen by her husband leaving her home on Hedgerow Lane in Malvern, Pennsylvania at 9:45 a.m. back on April 10. Her husband said she was in a "panic" and she never arrived at her job at Voya Financial in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NBC Philadelphia.