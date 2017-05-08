BioPharmaSpec Announces Expansion of In-house Analytical Capabilities
Malvern, PA, USA and Jersey, UK, May 09, 2017 / B3C newswire / -- BioPharmaSpec , a leading contract research organization providing a full range of characterization services for the biotechnology industry, today announced it is expanding the range of its in-house capabilities for characterizing higher order protein structure. The new in-house services allow Clients access to an increased range of BioPharmaSpec's flexible, expert characterization methods to accurately and cost-effectively define Critical Quality Attributes of their biopharmaceuticals.
