Aclaris Therapeutics to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

MALVERN, Pa., May 01, 2017 -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. , a clinical-stage dermatologist-led biotechnology company, today announced that members of its management team will present and host investor meetings at the following upcoming investor events: Management will host investor meetings during the William Blair Late Stage Conference in New York, NY on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Management will host investor meetings during the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2017 Healthcare Conference in Las Vegas, NV on Wednesday and Thursday, May 17 and 18, 2017.

