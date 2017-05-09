Aclaris Therapeutics to Announce First Quarter 2017 Financial Results on May 9, 2017

Due to technical difficulties experienced by NASDAQ during today's call, management has rescheduled its conference call for 6:00 PM ET today to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors" section of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com , prior to the event.

