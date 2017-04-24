What To Do: Chester County Antiques Show is back
From April 7-9, the 35th Annual Chester County Antiques Show , a major fundraiser for the Chester County Historical Society , will be held at the Phelps School . The event, which is sponsored by PECO, will feature approximately 50 top-flight dealers from across the country, making it a must-see for anyone searching for that perfect piece of furniture or accessory.
