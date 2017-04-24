Start a New Habit: Check Your Financial Health

You stop and take your pulse after a vigorous workout - but how often do you stop and take the pulse of your finances? "It's important for everyone to do, whether they're just starting out or they're nearing retirement," says David Kring, a certified financial planner and owner of Conestoga Wealth Management in Malvern, Pennsylvania. Knowing where you stand is especially important before you set a new financial goal , make a plan to pay off debt or build a budget .

