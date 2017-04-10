Southco: Students Win Videography Award For Portrayal Of Facility
A group of students from Springton Lake Middle School in Media, Penn., have earned the Outstanding Videography Award for their short film on Southco's headquarters and manufacturing facility located in Concordville, Penns. Springton Lake produced their video for the "What's So Cool About Manufacturing?" student video contest, which is held annually by the Manufacturing Alliance of Chester and Delaware Counties.
