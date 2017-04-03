Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research
They currently have $8.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. According to Zacks, "Recro Pharma, Inc. is a clinical stage specialty pharmaceutical company.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Breeze.
Comments
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acme Markets $55 Million Monopoly Game is RIGGED (Jan '14)
|12 hr
|SpentAGrandToWin5...
|65
|ACME Markets FIRES President Daniel Croce
|Apr 17
|James Perkins
|1
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Feb '17
|Linda Camac
|1
|Old Masters Public Golf Course
|Jan '17
|LindaC1953
|1
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec '16
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
|Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Roger Furman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC