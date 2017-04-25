Meet Jen Heckman: UPUA's 12th Assembl...

Meet Jen Heckman: UPUA's 12th Assembly Chief Of Staff

Since its founding in 2006, UPUA has strived to provide students with representation at the highest levels of administration, as well as build programs to benefit all undergraduates at Penn State. UPUA will soon head into its 12th assembly, and Penn State student Jen Heckman will hold the position of Chief of Staff for her second straight year.

