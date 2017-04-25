Meet Jen Heckman: UPUA's 12th Assembly Chief Of Staff
Since its founding in 2006, UPUA has strived to provide students with representation at the highest levels of administration, as well as build programs to benefit all undergraduates at Penn State. UPUA will soon head into its 12th assembly, and Penn State student Jen Heckman will hold the position of Chief of Staff for her second straight year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Onward State.
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|ACME Markets FIRES President Daniel Croce
|Apr 17
|James Perkins
|1
|Acme Markets $55 Million Monopoly Game is RIGGED (Jan '14)
|Mar '17
|Mpalladino
|63
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Feb '17
|Linda Camac
|1
|Old Masters Public Golf Course
|Jan '17
|LindaC1953
|1
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec '16
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
|Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Roger Furman
|7
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC