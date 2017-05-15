Medical firm settles with HHS over stolen laptop

A medical device firm has agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement in connection with a laptop stolen in 2012, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. The laptop was stolen from a parked vehicle outside the home of an employee of Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Biotelemetry Inc., which was then known as CardioNet Inc., in January 2012, according to Monday's statement by the Office of Civil Rights.

