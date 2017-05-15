Medical firm settles with HHS over stolen laptop
A medical device firm has agreed to pay a $2.5 million settlement in connection with a laptop stolen in 2012, said the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services' Office for Civil Rights. The laptop was stolen from a parked vehicle outside the home of an employee of Malvern, Pennsylvania-based Biotelemetry Inc., which was then known as CardioNet Inc., in January 2012, according to Monday's statement by the Office of Civil Rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Business Insurance.
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Acme Markets $55 Million Monopoly Game is RIGGED (Jan '14)
|Sun
|juniourbarbosa
|67
|Anybody remember the old roller skating rink Ma...
|May 9
|Hmmmm
|1
|ACME Markets FIRES President Daniel Croce
|Apr 17
|James Perkins
|1
|Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ...
|Feb '17
|Linda Camac
|1
|Old Masters Public Golf Course
|Jan '17
|LindaC1953
|1
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec '16
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec '16
|Researcher
|7
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC