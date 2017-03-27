Health First Taps Ricoh for Print and...

Health First Taps Ricoh for Print and Mailroom Overhaul...

Health First taps Ricoh's services and solutions portfolio to drive efficiency and assist in compliance with its confidential communications Florida integrated delivery network embraces Ricoh's managed services, multiple Ricoh production print engines and RICOH ProcessDirector to overhaul Resource Center MALVERN, PA, March 30, 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Health First, Brevard County, Florida's fully integrated delivery network has enhanced its print and mail approach to drive increased efficiencies and greater information security by partnering with Ricoh.

