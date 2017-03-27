SPCA offers reduced cost spaying in March

The Brandywine Valley SPCA will be offering spay/neuter surgeries to residents of Chester County, Delaware County, and New Castle County for just a $20 co-pay during the month of March. The "Lucky Charms" campaign is the first of three "blitz" campaigns supported by a generous grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America.

