SPCA offers reduced cost spaying in March
The Brandywine Valley SPCA will be offering spay/neuter surgeries to residents of Chester County, Delaware County, and New Castle County for just a $20 co-pay during the month of March. The "Lucky Charms" campaign is the first of three "blitz" campaigns supported by a generous grant from PetSmart Charities, the leading funder of animal welfare in North America.
