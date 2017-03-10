Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Rating Increa...

Recro Pharma Inc (REPH) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Mar 10 Read more: AmericanBankingNews.com

The brokerage currently has a $8.75 price objective on the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock. Zacks Investment Research's price objective points to a potential upside of 11.61% from the stock's previous close.

Start the conversation, or Read more at AmericanBankingNews.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Acme Markets $55 Million Monopoly Game is RIGGED (Jan '14) 6 hr Mpalladino 63
News Real estate investor Equus leaving Center City ... Feb '17 Linda Camac 1
Old Masters Public Golf Course Jan '17 LindaC1953 1
Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09) Dec '16 ASF 71
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09) Nov '16 Roger Furman 7
the old Devon Hotel (May '07) Nov '16 Devon 8
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Wikileaks
  4. North Korea
  5. Surgeon General
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Casey Anthony
  5. Supreme Court
 

Malvern, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,955 • Total comments across all topics: 279,695,260

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC