Phlexglobal, the TMF Experts, Announces
AMERSHAM, England & MALVERN, Pa.-- -- Phlexglobal, pioneers in the provision of Trial Master File technology and services for the global life sciences industry announces the release of the Completeness Quality Control module as part of PhlexEviewA , its market leading eTMF solution. Phlexglobal has taken its exclusive, in-house best practice TMF quality technology and made it available as a unique product module of PhlexEview.
