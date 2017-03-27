Phlexglobal, the TMF Experts, Announc...

Phlexglobal, the TMF Experts, Announces ...

AMERSHAM, England & MALVERN, Pa.-- -- Phlexglobal, pioneers in the provision of Trial Master File technology and services for the global life sciences industry announces the release of the Completeness Quality Control module as part of PhlexEviewA , its market leading eTMF solution. Phlexglobal has taken its exclusive, in-house best practice TMF quality technology and made it available as a unique product module of PhlexEview.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Financial Mirror.

