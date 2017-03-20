Optiv Security acquires East Coast cybersecurity firm
Optiv Security said Monday that it will boost its presence in the northeast with the acquisition of Comm Solutions, a much smaller security firm in Pennsylvania that offers similar cybersecurity services to large businesses. Terms of the deal were not shared.
