Insurance Agency Manager McVey Named West Virginia Insurance Commissioner

Wednesday Mar 1 Read more: Insurance Journal West

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice, who was elected this past November, has appointed BB&T Insurance Agency Manager Allan L. McVey to serve as West Virginia's Insurance Commissioner, effective April 1. McVey has been active in the industry since 1969 when he started as a medical claims examiner for the West Virginia Workers Compensation Fund. Today, he serves as vice president and agency manager for BB&T-Carson Insurance Services and has worked for the company for 28 years.

