Contracts For March 28, 2017
Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $4,128,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology systems, accessories and training. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period.
