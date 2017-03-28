Contracts For March 28, 2017

Contracts For March 28, 2017

Siemens Medical Solutions USA Inc., Malvern, Pennsylvania, has been awarded a maximum $4,128,000,000 firm-fixed-price, indefinite-delivery/indefinite-quantity contract for radiology systems, accessories and training. This is a five-year base contract with one five-year option period.

