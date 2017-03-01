Vishay posts 4Q profit

Vishay posts 4Q profit

Tuesday Feb 21

Vishay Precision Group Inc. on Tuesday reported fourth-quarter net income of $3 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier. On a per-share basis, the Malvern, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of 22 cents.

