Ricoh Unveils New Continuous Feed Inkjet Platform: RICOH Pro VC40000...

Newest continuous feed platform boasts high color quality and enhanced productivity aimed to help printers expand TransPromo and direct mail application roster MALVERN, PA, February 15, 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the RICOH Pro VC40000, its next generation continuous feed inkjet platform, designed to empower transactional and direct mail customers to deliver high quality output with enhanced productivity features. This newest addition to Ricoh's market-leading inkjet portfolio complements the unmatched quality and application flexibility of the RICOH Pro VC60000 and the highly reliable InfoPrint 5000 .

