Investors mix target-date funds and other investments to pursue specific strategies

Monday Feb 6

Defined contribution plan participants who mix strategies "seem to be conducting reasonable investment practices," according to new research from Vanguard Defined contribution plan participants who hold a target-date fund along with other investments in their accounts might not be misusing or misunderstanding this option. Their mixing of investments can reflect a specific investment strategy, new research from Vanguard Group Inc. finds .

