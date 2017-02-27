Duffy's Cut railroad workers will be honored with memorial service
BALA CYNWYD, Pa. - West Laurel Hill in partnership with the Duffy's Cut Project will host the annual memorial service in remembrance of the Duffy's Cut workers buried at the cemetery on March 5, 2017.
