Aclaris To Announce Fourth Quarter And Full Year 2016 Financial Results On March 15, 2017

MALVERN, Pa., Feb. 23, 2017 -- Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. , a clinical-stage biotechnology company, will release its fourth quarter financial results before the market opens on March 15, 2017 Management will conduct a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET that day to discuss the Company's financial results and provide a general business update. The conference will be webcast live over the Internet and can be accessed by logging on to the "Investors" section of the Aclaris Therapeutics website, www.aclaristx.com , prior to the event.

