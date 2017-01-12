The Fed: Fed's Harker backs three int...

The Fed: Fed's Harker backs three interest-rate hikes this year

The U.S. economy is "starting 2017 off on a good foot" and three interest rate hikes will be appropriate as long as the economy stays on track, said Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker on Thursday. "The labor market is strong, and we're creating jobs at a good pace," Harker said in a speech to the Main Line Chamber of Commerce in Malvern, Pa.

