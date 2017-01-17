New Ricoh Service Enhances The Way Mail is Handled and Delivered

New cloud-based solution "unifies the inbox" by breaking down information silos and leveraging intelligence to enable enterprises to make smarter business decisions MALVERN, PA, January 18, 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced the launch of its latest innovation in mail distribution, RICOH Intelligent Delivery Services. This new suite of services "unifies the inbox" by revolutionizing the way mail is handled and delivered.

