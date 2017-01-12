Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax ...

Liberty Property Trust Announces Tax Treatment of 2016 Distributions

MALVERN, Pa., Jan. 12, 2017 -- Liberty Property Trust announced today the final tax treatment for the 2016 distributions on its common shares.  Shareholders are encouraged to consult with their personal tax advisors as to their specific tax treatment of Liberty Property Trust distributions.

