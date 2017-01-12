Fed's Harker Sees 3 Interest Rate Hik...

Fed's Harker Sees 3 Interest Rate Hikes in 2017

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: News Max

The U.S. economy is gathering enough strength to warrant three interest rate increases this year from the Federal Reserve, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday. "The economy is displaying considerable strength," Harker said in prepared remarks for a business group in Malvern, Pennsylvania, adding that inflation is accelerating and will hit the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target in 2017 or 2018.

Start the conversation, or Read more at News Max.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09) Dec 19 ASF 71
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09) Nov '16 Roger Furman 7
the old Devon Hotel (May '07) Nov '16 Devon 8
just wonder if she has a ear mike telling her ... Nov '16 vote hillary 1
News Pence campaigns in Moon today, Clinton schedule... Nov '16 Journalbeen 1
go trumps Nov '16 trumpy 1
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Iran
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Bin Laden
  5. Mexico
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Malvern, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,595 • Total comments across all topics: 277,845,040

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC