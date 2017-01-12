Fed's Harker Sees 3 Interest Rate Hikes in 2017
The U.S. economy is gathering enough strength to warrant three interest rate increases this year from the Federal Reserve, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday. "The economy is displaying considerable strength," Harker said in prepared remarks for a business group in Malvern, Pennsylvania, adding that inflation is accelerating and will hit the U.S. central bank's 2 percent target in 2017 or 2018.
