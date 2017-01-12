Fed Officials Still Hanging on for Fiscal Policy Clarity in 2017
Federal Reserve officials underscored Thursday they continue to grapple with uncertainty over how fiscal policy will evolve this year and affect the U.S. economy, handicapping their ability to determine where the path of monetary policy is likely to go in the short term. "I want to get a little more data before I make that decision" regarding when the central bank should next raise interest rates, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker told reporters following a speech Thursday in Malvern, Pennsylvania.
