BRIEF-Freddie Mac prices new $3 billion three-year reference notes security

NEW YORK, Jan 12 - The Republic of Chile announced on Thursday a peso-denominated 144A/Reg S bond due February 28 2021, with pricing set as early as January 18. MALVERN, Pa., Jan 12 The Federal Reserve can consider shrinking its massive trove of bonds once the interest rate on overnight lending between banks rises to 1 percent, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker said on Thursday.

