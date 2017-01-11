Art Watch: Gallery 222 opens 2017 wit...

Art Watch: Gallery 222 opens 2017 with two Heathers

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Jan 4 Read more: UnionvilleTimes.com

Award-winning local oil painter Heather Davis will be exhibiting in the West Gallery, and artist and printmaker Heather McMordie exhibits her layered prints and drawings in the East Gallery. The opening reception for the shows will be Thursday January 12th from 5:30-8:30, at 222 King Street in Malvern.

Start the conversation, or Read more at UnionvilleTimes.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09) Dec 19 ASF 71
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09) Nov '16 Roger Furman 7
the old Devon Hotel (May '07) Nov '16 Devon 8
just wonder if she has a ear mike telling her ... Nov '16 vote hillary 1
News Pence campaigns in Moon today, Clinton schedule... Nov '16 Journalbeen 1
go trumps Nov '16 trumpy 1
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Death Penalty
  5. Climate Change
 

Malvern, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,541 • Total comments across all topics: 277,838,492

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC