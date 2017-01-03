Alta Systems Chooses Ricoh For Overhaul of Digital Print Operations
MALVERN, PA, January 10, 2017 Ricoh USA, Inc. today announced that Alta Systems , a communications company focused on professional, personable and creative print and mail services, has overhauled its digital print operations with solutions and professional services from Ricoh. Since signing on with Ricoh, Alta Systems has grown its digital print business faster than its traditional offset base by implementing RICOH Pro C7100X , RICOH Pro 8100se and RICOH Pro C901 platforms; utilizing advanced workflow software; and capitalizing on in-depth, expert training.
