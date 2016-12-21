Saint-Gobain announces sustainability award winners
Saint-Gobain , Malvern, Pennsylvania, a building materials manufacturer, announced the winners of its sustainability awards program, which recognizes company locations across North America for their sustainability efforts. The winning sites were recognized at a companywide sustainability conference this fall.
