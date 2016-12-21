DA: Man leaves rehab, writes bank stickup note on discharge paper6 minutes ago
He signed himself out of a Chester County drug-and-alcohol rehab center, officials said, took a cab to a Malvern bank, and made off with more than $5,000 in cash by scrawling a demand note on his discharge papers. Then, after the robbery Monday, officials said, Jamal Goodwin, 25, of the 2600 block of South Carroll Street, in Philadelphia, made a few blunders: He left a gym bag with $2,700 in cash inside the cab, where he also had left a wallet with his driver's license and an identification card, police said.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Philly.com.
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec 19
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|7
|Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09)
|Nov '16
|Roger Furman
|7
|the old Devon Hotel (May '07)
|Nov '16
|Devon
|8
|just wonder if she has a ear mike telling her ...
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Pence campaigns in Moon today, Clinton schedule...
|Nov '16
|Journalbeen
|1
|go trumps
|Nov '16
|trumpy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC