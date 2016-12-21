DA: Man leaves rehab, writes bank sti...

DA: Man leaves rehab, writes bank stickup note on discharge paper6 minutes ago

Tuesday Dec 13

He signed himself out of a Chester County drug-and-alcohol rehab center, officials said, took a cab to a Malvern bank, and made off with more than $5,000 in cash by scrawling a demand note on his discharge papers. Then, after the robbery Monday, officials said, Jamal Goodwin, 25, of the 2600 block of South Carroll Street, in Philadelphia, made a few blunders: He left a gym bag with $2,700 in cash inside the cab, where he also had left a wallet with his driver's license and an identification card, police said.

