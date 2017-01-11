Ahead, Just Down The Road: 24 Deadliest Hours

One of the year's deadliest 24-hour periods for motorists is only five days away, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , and a national insurer Wednesday warned drivers on U.S. Route 422 and all other highways across western Montgomery County to travel with caution during the New Year holiday. The institute, an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization wholly supported by auto insurers, reports that New Year's Day accidents across the country result an average of 118.2 deaths each year.

