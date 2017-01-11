Ahead, Just Down The Road: 24 Deadlie...

Ahead, Just Down The Road: 24 Deadliest Hours

Next Story Prev Story
Wednesday Dec 28 Read more: The Sanatoga Post

One of the year's deadliest 24-hour periods for motorists is only five days away, according to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety , and a national insurer Wednesday warned drivers on U.S. Route 422 and all other highways across western Montgomery County to travel with caution during the New Year holiday. The institute, an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization wholly supported by auto insurers, reports that New Year's Day accidents across the country result an average of 118.2 deaths each year.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Sanatoga Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Malvern Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09) Dec 19 ASF 71
News Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira... Dec '16 Researcher 7
Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09) Nov '16 Roger Furman 7
the old Devon Hotel (May '07) Nov '16 Devon 8
just wonder if she has a ear mike telling her ... Nov '16 vote hillary 1
News Pence campaigns in Moon today, Clinton schedule... Nov '16 Journalbeen 1
go trumps Nov '16 trumpy 1
See all Malvern Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Malvern Forum Now

Malvern Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Malvern Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Mexico
  3. Iran
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Bin Laden
  1. South Korea
  2. Syria
  3. Arnold Schwarzenegger
  4. Climate Change
  5. Death Penalty
 

Malvern, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 33,466 • Total comments across all topics: 277,836,683

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC