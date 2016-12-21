St. Augustine Prep names Father Murray its next leader
St. Augustine Preparatory announced Father Robert J. Murray, O.S.A., Ph.D., as the next leader at St. Augustine Preparatory School, Richland. At the same time, Father Donald F. Reilly, O.S.A. D. Min., has been named the next Head of School at Malvern Prep, Malvern, Pennsylvania.
