Recro Pharma Reports Positive Top-Line Results From Pivotal Phase III ...
IV Meloxicam Achieves Primary Endpoint of Statistically Significant Reduction in SPID24 in Patients with Acute Postoperative Pain Following Abdominoplasty Surgery Ten Secondary Endpoints Also Met Company Estimates Filing US NDA in Summer 2017 MALVERN, PA, November 28, 2016 - Recro Pharma, Inc. , a revenue generating specialty pharmaceutical company focused on products for hospital and ambulatory care settings, currently developing non-opioid products for the treatment of serious acute pain, today announced positive results from its second of two Phase III clinical trials evaluating intravenous meloxicam for the treatment of acute postoperative pain.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BioSpace.
Add your comments below
Malvern Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Review: Wagsworth Manor Pet Resort (May '09)
|Dec 19
|ASF
|71
|Reminder: Ben Carson Is An Anti-Muslim Conspira...
|Dec 7
|Researcher
|7
|Review: J Schwartz LLC Constr Mgmt (Mar '09)
|Nov 24
|Roger Furman
|7
|the old Devon Hotel (May '07)
|Nov 23
|Devon
|8
|just wonder if she has a ear mike telling her ...
|Nov '16
|vote hillary
|1
|Pence campaigns in Moon today, Clinton schedule...
|Nov '16
|Journalbeen
|1
|go trumps
|Nov '16
|trumpy
|1
Find what you want!
Search Malvern Forum Now
Copyright © 2016 Topix LLC