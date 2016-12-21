Recro Pharma Reports Positive Top-Lin...

Recro Pharma Reports Positive Top-Line Results From Pivotal Phase III ...

Monday Nov 28

IV Meloxicam Achieves Primary Endpoint of Statistically Significant Reduction in SPID24 in Patients with Acute Postoperative Pain Following Abdominoplasty Surgery Ten Secondary Endpoints Also Met Company Estimates Filing US NDA in Summer 2017 MALVERN, PA, November 28, 2016 - Recro Pharma, Inc. , a revenue generating specialty pharmaceutical company focused on products for hospital and ambulatory care settings, currently developing non-opioid products for the treatment of serious acute pain, today announced positive results from its second of two Phase III clinical trials evaluating intravenous meloxicam for the treatment of acute postoperative pain.

Malvern, PA

